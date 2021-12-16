Feder: WGN Radio renews morning host Bob Sirott

Legendary Chicago broadcaster Bob Sirott, who's been a rare shining star in the ratings at WGN 720-AM, just extended his contract as morning host for two more years.

"Bob has been an iconic voice in Chicago since 1973 and we're fortunate to have his voice and talent as we head into our 100th year and beyond," Mary Boyle, vice president and general manager of the Nexstar Media news/talk station, said in announcing the renewal.

Starting January 3, Sirott's show will air from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays -- one hour later than it has since he started in January 2020.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, WGN ranked third in mornings with a 5.4 percent share and cumulative weekly audience of 171,100.

