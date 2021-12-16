Feder: CBS 2 taps Jim Williams, Marie Saavedra to co-anchor new 4 p.m. weekday newscast

Jim Williams, the veteran Chicago journalist and weekend news anchor at WBBM-Channel 2, will team with reporter Marie Saavedra on a new 4 p.m. Monday-through-Friday newscast about to be launched by the CBS-owned station.

Starting January 24, Williams and Saavedra will co-anchor the one-hour newscast with meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist and sports anchor Marshall Harris.

The moves were announced Thursday by Jennifer Lyons, president and general manager of CBS 2, and Jeff Harris, vice president and news director.

"With breaking news events occurring 24/7 and the appetite for local news from trusted journalists continuing to grow across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms, we are pleased to add a 4 p.m. newscast to our weekday schedule," Lyons said in a statement. "We look forward to this new opportunity to provide the kind of in-depth reporting that defines CBS 2 Chicago."

