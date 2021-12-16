FBI investigating Bartlett bank robbery
Updated 12/16/2021 5:16 PM
A bank in Bartlett was robbed by three people Thursday morning.
Officers arrived at the BMO Harris branch at 335 S. Main St. around 9:20 a.m. and learned the three had presented tellers a note implying they had a weapon and demanding money, according to a news release from the Chicago FBI.
Anyone with information about the case should call the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or submit an online form at tips.fbi.gov.
