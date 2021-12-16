FBI investigating Bartlett bank robbery

Authorities say this security camera image shows two of the people who robbed a BMO Harris bank branch Thursday morning in Bartlett. Courtesy of the FBI

A bank in Bartlett was robbed by three people Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the BMO Harris branch at 335 S. Main St. around 9:20 a.m. and learned the three had presented tellers a note implying they had a weapon and demanding money, according to a news release from the Chicago FBI.

Anyone with information about the case should call the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or submit an online form at tips.fbi.gov.