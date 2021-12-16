COVID-19 update: 3,725 hospitalized, 52 more deaths, 11,858 new cases

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, Feb. 11COVID-19 vaccine providers in Illinois have administered another 81,066 doses, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

State health officials today reported 3,725 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's up 111 patients from Wednesday.

Of those hospitalized, 772 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also reported 52 more deaths from the virus, as well as 11,858 new cases of the disease statewide.

That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 27,065, while 1,933,291 infections have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.7%, up from 4.5% the day before.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 81,066 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout Illinois.

Since they became available in December 2020, 18,403,106 doses have been administered statewide, IDPH figures show.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 63.5% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.