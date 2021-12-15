Where's the Grinch? Libertyville promotion seeks grouchy character in village parks

The Grinch is spotted in an undisclosed park in Libertyville. Standing guard is Cooper the dog. Courtesy of Kimberly Bair

Libertyville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the Grinch in one of the village's 19 parks. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Libertyville police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a grouchy character bent on ruining the holidays. But it's not what you may think.

The perpetrator is 8 feet tall and was last seen wearing red and white clothing and a Santa hat, Deputy Chief Matt Goze earnestly reported in a last week in a faux news conference.

"We believe that the Grinch is trying to disguise himself as Santa Claus in an effort to ruin Christmas," Goze said.

The all points bulletin of sorts is part of a promotion by the village to engage residents and get them to visit Libertyville's 19 parks.

"It's something fun," said Recreation Manager Julie O'Toole, who while browsing an industry Facebook page became aware of a similar effort in Ferguson, Missouri, and decided to try it in Libertyville.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings on social media using the hashtag #libertyvillegrinch. Those who tag selfies with the Grinch to the village's Twitter or Instagram pages or the recreation department's Facebook page will be entered in a drawing to win one of three MainStreet Libertyville gift certificates.

The promotion runs until Dec. 22. So far it's been a hit, with nearly 20,000 views and about 25 selfies posted as of Tuesday morning, according to Ludwig. Clues to the Grinch's whereabouts are posted on the Libertyville recreation Facebook page.

"We need to catch the Grinch so he doesn't spoil Christmas here in Libertyville," O'Toole said.

"You know the children in our community don't want that," Mayor Donna Johnson told Fox 32.

Goze was up for the news conference. The script was written by O'Toole, tweaked by Goze and created in a few takes outside the recreation office in Riverside Park using a makeshift podium.

"It worked out pretty well for a call phone and a music stand," said Goze. "We had a lot of fun doing it."