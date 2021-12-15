 

Villa Park teen accused of posting shooting threat against Willowbrook High School

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/15/2021 3:22 PM

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening Willowbrook High School in Villa Park.

The boy, who lives in Villa Park, is accused of writing "Friday this (epithet) gonna sound like a party," and "I'm shooting up the school" with an emoji of the number 100, on Instagram, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

 

The 100 emoji often signals motivation, support, approval or commitment to what was stated.

Students reported the posts to school authorities.

The boy appeared Wednesday before DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco, who released him to the custody of his mother.

His name was not released. Judges are allowed to prohibit publication of the names of defendants charged as juveniles, and DuPage County judges typically do so.

"For the second time this week, a juvenile appeared before a judge charged with making a threat to a school," DuPage state's attorney Robert Berlin said. "These threats are not harmless jokes or an excuse to blow off steam. They have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the community as a whole."

Last week, a 12-year-old Addison boy was charged with felony disorderly conduct in connection with a social media threat against Wood Dale Junior High School in Wood Dale.

