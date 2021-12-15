Special prosecutor wants full report on Smollett case released

A jury last week convicted actor Jussie Smollett of five counts of disorderly conduct for staging a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago and lying to police. Associated Press graphic

Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives for day three of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago. Associated Press/Dec. 1

Less than a week after securing guilty verdicts against Jussie Smollett, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb Wednesday called for the release of his full report into the controversial handling of the "Empire" actor's case by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office.

Webb, who was appointed special prosecutor in 2019 to probe the fake hate crime as well as the decision by Foxx's office to drop a 16-count indictment against Smollett, filed a motion with Judge Michael Toomin. A hearing is set for Monday.

Webb's team in August 2020 released a 12-page summary of his report, but Toomin sealed the complete report, citing concerns about grand jury material in the longer version.

Since Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct, Webb's motion states there is no longer a reason to keep the entire report sealed.

