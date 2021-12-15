Sheriff: Orland Park man attacked Grayslake woman in car, followed her home

A South suburban man is scheduled to appear in court Friday on charges he assaulted a woman in a car last week and then followed her home, where sheriff's deputies intervened and placed him under arrest, authorities said.

Vittorio P. Campbell, of the 10200 block of West 151st Street in Orland Park, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated criminal trespass to residence, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and resisting a peace officer, Lake County sheriff's police said.

According to the sheriff's office, Campbell and the woman were driving back from a gathering in the Fox Lake area early Dec. 10 when he began punching her. The woman tried to call 9-1-1 on her cellphone, but Campbell stopped her, authorities said.

She escaped the vehicle near the intersection of Route 59 and Grand Avenue in Fox Lake, but Campbell chased her, shoved her to the ground and punched her, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

A person driving by saw the commotion and tried to help, Covelli said. When Campbell turned his attention to the good Samaritan, the woman ran to the vehicle, got in and drove away, he added.

Deputies called to the woman's Grayslake home about 1:45 a.m. Friday arrived to find Campbell standing near the entrance while armed with a baseball bat, Covelli said.

Campbell dropped the bat but charged at the woman, stopping only when a deputy intervened and threatened to use his Taser, sheriff's police said.

Campbell remains in custody at the Lake County jail on $50,000 bail.