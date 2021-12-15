Omicron variant confirmed in suburban Cook County resident

COVID-19 testing has uncovered the first case of the omicron variant to be diagnosed in a suburban Cook County resident. Associated Press File Photo/August 2020

Cook County Department of Public Health officials announced the omicron variant has been diagnosed in at least one person recently infected and they are awaiting test results to determine if other new cases contain the variant as well.

The infected resident's hometown was not released.

It is just the second case of the new variant to be diagnosed in Illinois, according to state health records.

The infected resident is considered fully vaccinated, but it's unknown if they had received a booster, said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead attending physician at the county public health agency that covers the suburban portion of Cook County.

The person is asymptomatic and was only tested because they came into "close contact" with someone who had tested positive, Rubin added.

"The surge of delta is what's really of major concern right now, it's peaking," she said. "As this goes further, delta will begin to diminish and omicron is almost certain to overtake delta as the main variant circulating the United States, we just don't know how long that will take."

Meanwhile, state health officials reported today that 3,614 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals.

That's 14 fewer patients than the day prior.

Of those hospitalized with the virus, 759 are in intensive care, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH officials also reported 79 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 9,784 new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 27,013, while 1,921,433 infections have been recorded since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.5%, up from 4% the day before.

Case positivity is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that yield a new case. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Additionally, 70,988 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Illinois, IDPH records show.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 18,322,040 doses of the vaccine statewide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 63.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.