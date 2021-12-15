Feder: After signing off at WBBM, Julie Mann takes job with Kane County

Julie Mann, the beloved newsroom leader and managing editor who just signed off after 25 years at Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, is on to her new adventure.

Without missing a beat, Mann started this week heading up the public information office for Kane County.

It's a newly created department she'll be building from the ground up.

"The Kane County Board was looking for someone who could help them communicate to the public what they do and are doing for their citizens," Mann told me.

"I saw it as an opportunity to continue working in the field of communications but in a whole new way."

Mann grew up in Kane County and graduated from St. Charles High School and Drake University.

She joined WBBM Newsradio as a reporter in 1997 and worked out of the offices of the Daily Herald as suburban bureau chief.

