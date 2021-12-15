Chicago OKs $2.9 million settlement for victim of botched police raid

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has acknowledged that "a lot of trust in me" has been "breached" by her Law Department's efforts to conceal video of the botched February 2019 raid on the wrong home that forced Anjanette Young to stand naked and humiliated before a dozen male Chicago Police officers.

On Wednesday, nearly a year to the day after that shocking video was aired, what Lightfoot has called the "healing" process began for Young, the mayor and Chicago.

The City Council unanimously approved a $2.9 million settlement that's nearly three times the amount Young and her attorneys rejected months ago.

