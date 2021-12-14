Woman killed in crash near Hampshire

A woman was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Hampshire, according to the Hampshire Fire Protection District.

The crash, which appeared to be head-on, happened around 6:40 a.m. on two-lane Allen Road, just west of Ketchum Road. It involved an SUV and a car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. An occupant of the other vehicle was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital, and another person was treated at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Kane County sheriff's office.