Strap it down: Weather service warns of strong winds with the high temps later Wednesday

"Do you have anything outside that isn't strapped down ... ? If so, bring them indoors or strongly secure them tomorrow, or else Mother Nature's strong winds will likely relocate them somewhere far away tomorrow night."

That's what the National Weather Service of Chicago tweeted Tuesday, talking about Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It's part of the forecast that includes a wild temperature shift upward, into the 60s, on Wednesday before it dips back down later in the week.

"The threat for damaging winds is continuing to increase especially for areas in Illinois along and north of I-80 where winds could gust over 60 mph," the weather service tweeted. "Gusts over 50 mph are possible for across the rest of the area. Be sure to secure outdoor decorations ahead of time."

The weather service formally has issued a "High Wind Watch" that covers most of the suburban area, about north of the Illinois River. It warns of southwest winds at 30-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

It gives the timing only as "Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night."

The weather service says the high on Wednesday could reach a record of 67 degrees, with scattered showers. But then temps are looking to dip into the 40s during the day Thursday, with a breeze remaining.

The wind forecast is part of a "large-scale high wind event" in the Midwest, The Washington Post reports the National Weather Service saying, that follows last week's severe storms that created a line of deadly tornadoes, which included southern Illinois and caused the most damage just east over the Kentucky border.

Another outbreak of tornadoes is not expected, though severe storms are possible, the weather service says.