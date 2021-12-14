Strap it down: Weather service issues 'High Wind Warning' until Thursday morning

"Do you have anything outside that isn't strapped down ... ? If so, bring them indoors or strongly secure them tomorrow, or else Mother Nature's strong winds will likely relocate them somewhere far away tomorrow night."

That's what the National Weather Service of Chicago tweeted Tuesday, talking about Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It's part of the forecast that has included a wild temperature shift upwar, into the 60s, before it dips back down later in the week.

On Wednesday the weather service updated its "High Wind Watch" to a "High Wind Warning" for all of the Chicago area north of the Illinois River.

"Prepare for downed tree limbs and power outages, and move any outdoor furniture or free-standing decorations indoors," the service said in a tweet.

It warns of southwest winds at 30-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible, especially between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, but the official warning lasts until 9 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms could accompany the winds.

The high on Wednesday did reach 65, beating the previous Dec. 15 record of 64 in 1971.

Temps are looking to dip into the 40s during the day Thursday, with a breeze remaining.

The wind forecast is part of a "large-scale high wind event" in the Midwest, The Washington Post reports the National Weather Service saying, that follows last week's severe storms that created a line of deadly tornadoes, which included southern Illinois and caused the most damage just east over the Kentucky border.

Another outbreak of tornadoes is not expected, though severe storms are possible, the weather service says.