Sleeman remembered for his life of service in Elgin

Pallbearers carry out the casket of Donald J. Sleeman on Tuesday at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

American Legion Post 57 members salute lifelong Elginite Don Sleeman during a Tuesday funeral service at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin. Sleeman was a member of the legion post for 66 years. Rick West | Staff Photographer

About 100 people attended a Tuesday morning visitation and funeral service to say goodbye to a man who led a "life of service" in Elgin.

Donald J. Sleeman died Dec. 7 at age 92. A lifelong Elginite, he was best known for his work with veterans and patriotic organizations. Sleeman was a member of the American Legion for 66 years and was often referred to as "Mr. Elgin Post 57." In that time, he held various leadership posts, including serving as commander three times.

As he eulogized his father during the service at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin, Bill Sleeman said "compassion" was the one word that summed up his dad.

"He was motivated by doing the right thing for everybody, the disenfranchised, the veterans, the people who didn't have it good in their lives," Bill Sleeman said. "He was the go-to guy who never left anybody behind.

"Those of us who knew him remember him for his life of service."

Sleeman served in the Army National Guard for several years before being called up to serve during the Korean War. Stationed in Japan, he served as a supply sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1953.

In addition to the American Legion, he was also a member of AMVETS, VFW Post #1307 and the Elgin Moose Lodge. He served in the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association for more than 60 years, including over a decade as president. He coordinated Memorial Day events and instituted the Avenue of Flags at the Bluff City Ceremony. He also worked closely with other civic and veterans organizations and city employees in coordinating Veterans Day, Flag Day, and New Citizens Recognition programs.

Sleeman served as chairman of the Elgin Bicentennial Commission and was instrumental in getting the "Old Main" building -- now the home of the Elgin History Museum -- donated to the city of Elgin.

Earlier this year, Sleeman was recognized for his many contributions to the city by having the portion of Chester Avenue near the American Legion post renamed Donald J. Sleeman Avenue.

Sleeman is survived by his wife Norma, to whom he was married for 72 years, their four children, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.