Former state legislator admits to tax evasion

Former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo will be sentenced March 9 for tax evasion. Associated Press/2013

Former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo pleaded guilty to tax evasion Tuesday, having been caught up in the yearslong federal investigation revolving around former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Acevedo, 58, entered his plea during a hearing held by video before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, scuttling a trial that had been set for next month. Acevedo, a Chicago Democrat, admitted he failed as a self-employed consultant to keep sufficient accounting records, and he wound up shorting the government by a total of about $37,000 in taxes for 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Kennelly set the former lawmaker's sentencing for March 9. Federal guidelines call for a prison sentence of six months to a year.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.