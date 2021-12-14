Former state legislator admits to tax evasion
Updated 12/14/2021 7:49 PM
Former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo pleaded guilty to tax evasion Tuesday, having been caught up in the yearslong federal investigation revolving around former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Acevedo, 58, entered his plea during a hearing held by video before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, scuttling a trial that had been set for next month. Acevedo, a Chicago Democrat, admitted he failed as a self-employed consultant to keep sufficient accounting records, and he wound up shorting the government by a total of about $37,000 in taxes for 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Kennelly set the former lawmaker's sentencing for March 9. Federal guidelines call for a prison sentence of six months to a year.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.