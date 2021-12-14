Food drive brings District 50 community together

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comOne of the many boxes of food that volunteers packed Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Woodland School in Gurnee.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comSeventh-grade Special Ed teacher Liz Howard fills up a box as other volunteers box up food Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Woodland School in Gurnee.

The halls of Woodland Middle School were bustling with activity after school on Tuesday afternoon as a host of volunteers packed boxes of food to be distributed Wednesday.

A handful of National Junior Honor Society students rubbed shoulders with staff members as they filled more than 100 boxes.

"The food will be ready to hand out to our families tomorrow night when they come, and they'll just drive-through (and) open their trunk," said Brooke Hagstrom, communications director for District 50.

"We also had people donating financially, on our website, and were able to raise $1,000," she added.

That money is going to be divided up and will be given as grocery store gift cards to people in need.