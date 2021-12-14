Feder: Sun-Times political reporter Rachel Hinton joins BGA

Rachel Hinton, chief political reporter for the Sun-Times, is joining the Better Government Association as its first enterprise reporter.

Her hiring, effective January 10, will be the first funded by the recent $10 million grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation in partnership with the nonprofit investigative news organization.

"Rachel Hinton's eye for the nuances of news and her deep sourcing will enable us to provide exclusive reporting, insight and analysis that holds government accountable to the public," said David Greising, president and CEO of the BGA.

Hinton, who grew up in the far southwest suburbs and graduated from Plainfield South High School and DePaul University, joined the Sun-Times as an intern in 2017 and moved up to urban affairs reporter later that year. She was promoted to chief political reporter in 2020.

