Elgin woman killed in crash near Hampshire

An Elgin woman was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Hampshire, the Kane County sheriff's office reports.

Maria Delacruz Serena-Garnica, 40, was driving a Nissan Versa east on Allen Road near Ketchum Road when a westbound Chevrolet Trailblazer crossed the centerline on the two-lane road and struck the Nissan.

Ice on the road may have played a part in the crash, according to the sheriff.

Serena-Garnica died en route to a hospital, according to Kane County Coroner Rob Russell.

The driver of the Trailblazer, a 41-year-old Elgin woman, was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries. according to the Hampshire Fire Protection District. A 52-year-old female passenger in the Trailblazer was treated at the scene.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

No tickets have been issued.