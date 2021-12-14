District 303 board OKs more than $2 million in appreciation bonuses for employees

St. Charles Unit District 303 employees will receive an appreciation bonus this week for their dedication to serving students through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

School board members on Monday approved the staff recognition payment. Board members Joseph Lackner and Ed McNally abstained from voting because their spouses work for the school district.

Payments range from $300 to $1,200 depending on the number of hours employees work during a regular week and are being paid from the district's fund balance. Employees will receive the payment as part of the Dec. 15 payroll.

The total expected cost of the staff recognition payment is $2.16 million. According to a resolution authorizing the payment, the board "wishes to recognize the extraordinary efforts extended by employees to educate and support our students during the COVID-19 pandemic."

St. Charles resident Max Gordon questioned whether school board members followed proper procedures, noting the bonus was not discussed publicly.

"Expenditures of monies as performed by the board is a public trust," Gordon said in addressing board members. "That trust has been ignored. Once again, we find ourselves with a news release through a written article as our way of finding out what our board is up to."

Gordon added, "Procedurally, I think you're out of line on this."

However, Superintendent Jason Pearson said the board had every right to discuss the staff recognition payment in a closed session.

"You do have the opportunity to have these discussions in closed session because it is collective negotiating matters and compensation, which are two exceptions under the Open Meetings Act for closed session discussions," Pearson said. "I think the board followed the current procedure in having those discussions in closed session."

The Illinois Open Meetings Act does allow for "collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees" in closed session.