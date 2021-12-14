COVID-19 update: 3,628 hospitalized, 28 more deaths, 7,390 new cases

State health officials today reported 3,628 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's up 115 patients from the day before.

Of those hospitalized, 743 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials are also reporting 28 more residents have died of COVID-19, while 7,390 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed. That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 26,934, and 1,911,649 infections have been recorded since the outset of the pandemic, IDPH records show.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4%, the same as the day before. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials reported 69,895 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Since the vaccines became late last year, 18,251,052 doses have been administered, including 2,460,294 booster doses.

According to IDPH figures, 59.5% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.