Ethics probe looms over Newman's primary campaign aginst Casten

Looming over Rep. Marie Newman's 2022 Democratic primary campaign against Rep. Sean Casten in the new 6th Congressional District is a renewed spotlight on a contract she signed in 2018 promising a government job to Iymen Hamman Chehade -- a successful inducement, he said in court filings, for him not running against her in 2020.

Newman, 57, from La Grange, faces political damage as the employment agreement with Chehade is now the subject of a potential House Ethics Committee probe.

On Friday, the ethics panel said it will decide by Jan. 24 if it will pursue the case.

Newman campaign manager Ben Hardin told the Chicago Sun-Times on Sunday, "I believe that information will be made public on January 24th and that it will be definitively clear that there was no ethical wrongdoing."

