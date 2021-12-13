 

Ethics probe looms over Newman's primary campaign aginst Casten

  • Marie Newman

    Marie Newman Associated Press, 2020

  • Sean Casten

    Sean Casten Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2020

 
By Lynn Sweet
Updated 12/13/2021 4:37 PM

Looming over Rep. Marie Newman's 2022 Democratic primary campaign against Rep. Sean Casten in the new 6th Congressional District is a renewed spotlight on a contract she signed in 2018 promising a government job to Iymen Hamman Chehade -- a successful inducement, he said in court filings, for him not running against her in 2020.

Newman, 57, from La Grange, faces political damage as the employment agreement with Chehade is now the subject of a potential House Ethics Committee probe.

 

On Friday, the ethics panel said it will decide by Jan. 24 if it will pursue the case.

Newman campaign manager Ben Hardin told the Chicago Sun-Times on Sunday, "I believe that information will be made public on January 24th and that it will be definitively clear that there was no ethical wrongdoing."

For the full story, visit chicagosuntimes.com.

