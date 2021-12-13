COVID-19 update: 105 more deaths over weekend, 3,513 hospitalized

Illinois Department of Public Health records show that more than 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccine boosters have now been administered statewide. Associated Press File Photo/December 2020

State health officials are reporting 3,513 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, the most in 11 months.

Illinois Department of Public Health records also show 748 of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are in intensive care beds.

According to IDPH figures, the last time the state saw more than 3,500 COVID-19 patients was exactly 11 months ago.

Since IDPH last reported updated COVID-19 figures Friday, 105 more deaths from the virus have been recorded throughout Illinois and 19,515 new cases have been diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease now stands at 26,906, while 1,904,259 infections have been diagnosed.

The state also recorded nearly 500,000 test results over the past three days as well, including 233,784 results returned Saturday, the most ever in a single day for the state.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate has dropped to 4%, the lowest it's been in two weeks. Three days ago it was at 4.3%, IDPH records show.

Case positivity is the percentage of test results that show a new infection. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Additionally, IDPH reported 173,251 more COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered over the past three days.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered to 18,181,157.

To date, 59.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents are considered fully vaccinated. More than 2.4 million booster doses have been administered as well, IDPH record show.