Addison boy accused of posting threat against a Wood Dale school

A 12-year-old Addison boy is facing a felony disorderly conduct charge in connection with a social media threat against Wood Dale Junior High School in Wood Dale.

The boy, whose name was not released, was charged last week. He appeared at a detention hearing on Friday where Judge Anthony Coco ordered that he be detained, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors allege the boy on Thursday posted a message on an unnamed social media platform that read, "(Expletive) school I didn't go im already planning to the drive by."

The boy attends Indian Trail Middle School in Addison. Judges are allowed under state law to prohibit the publication of juvenile defendants' names, and DuPage County judges typically do so.

Wood Dale police learned of the threat, identified the boy as a suspect and took the boy into custody at his home later that day without incident.

The boy is due to appear in juvenile court Wednesday morning.

State's Attorney Robert Berlin said 15 threats have been made against DuPage schools in 2021.

"In addition to disturbing the school day, these threats cause fear and anxiety not just to those at the school, but to the entire community," Berlin said in the news release. "I want to remind and encourage students, staff and parents as well, if you see something, say something."

Wood Dale Police Chief Greg Vesta said the department takes direct and implied threats of harm seriously. "Regardless of the intent behind these threats, we will use every resource to ensure those that bring this fear to our community are held accountable," Vesta said in the news release.

In November, two Naperville teenagers were charged with felony disorderly conduct for threats made against Naperville Central High School.

A teenage resident of New York City was charged in that state in October with aggravated harassment for threats made against Naperville North High School.