Today is your last chance to vote for the best holiday lights

These are just some of the entries in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest. See them all -- and vote for your favorite -- at events.dailyherald.com

Today is your last chance to vote in the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest.

Make your choice by 11:59 p.m. at events.dailyherald.com. You can cast one vote per hour.

All voters will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card redeemable at Ala Carte Entertainment restaurants across the suburbs.

The top vote-getter will receive a $250 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card. Previous grand prize recipients are not eligible to win again.

The winners of Editor's Choice awards for DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.

The winners will be featured in the Dec. 22 edition of the Daily Herald.