Police investigating death near Arlington Park train station

Arlington Heights police area investigating the death of a 62-year-old Chicago man whose body was found Sunday morning adjacent to the Arlington Park train station on Northwest Highway.

Initially responding to a report of an unresponsive man in the grass parkway between Northwest Highway and the north edge of the train platform, authorities ultimately declared the man dead at the scene.

There were no overt signs of trauma or injury, Arlington Heights police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office took custody of the body to determine the cause of death.

The police department's preliminary investigation did not identify any threat to the community or any conspicuous evidence of a crime having occurred, authorities said.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld until a family member has been notified, police said.