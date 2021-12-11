Suburban Skyview: The tradition of cutting a holiday tree for your home

Two customers carry a Christmas tree toward the car after cutting down the evergreen at Aurora's Abbey Farms, which has sold holiday trees for 80 years. John Starks | Staff Photographer

In 1949, the monks of Marmion Abbey in Aurora began selling to the public the pine trees they had been growing for more than a decade. More than 70 years later, the nonprofit Abbey Farms is a traditional family destination to find and cut a tree for the holidays.

Dozens of acres supply several species of pine on Hart Road that fund the fall festival, corn maze, pumpkin patch, market and Christmas store. A specialty store and cafe has Marmion Abbey Ale and Wine and a bakery. New apple orchards are being planted now.

The tradition of hand-sawing a pine tree and tying it to the roof of a car may be the most recognized activities because it is the oldest on the agritourism farm.

This photo was made from about 40 feet above the families searching for the perfect tree.

