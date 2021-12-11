No one injured as fire early Saturday leaves Naperville home uninhabitable

A fire at a Naperville home early Saturday displaced six residents and resulted in more than $300,000 damage, authorities said.

The cause of the fire on the 300 block of Weatherford Lane is under investigation. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Firefighters were called to the home at about 5:26 a.m. and found two cars in the driveway ablaze with heavy fire in the garage. Fire from the garage was spreading into the second floor living area and attic, according a news release.

Residents and a neighbor called 911. The occupants with their family dog got out on their own.

Investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the fire's origin.

Initially, 24 firefighters were dispatched for a general alarm. Due to extreme wind, the alarm was upgraded bringing 14 more firefighters. Because of the large volume of fire, it took 43 minutes to get it under control. Firefighters stayed another hour to extinguish hot spots.

Naperville police, the city's transportation, engineering and development team, electric department, Nicor gas and the Red Cross helped at the scene, the release said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable due to substantial smoke, fire and water damage, officials said.