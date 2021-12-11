 

Elgin police, residents decorate & light holiday trees Saturday

  • Maria Borrero, left, and Christy Schmidt, both of the Elgin Police Department, help setup for the department's first "Jolly Up the Trees" event in front of the station Saturday.

  • AJ Torres, 5, of Elgin, puts an ornament on one of the trees during Elgin Police Department's first "Jolly Up the Trees" event in front of the station Saturday in Elgin.

  • Santa Claus arrives at the Elgin Police Department's first "Jolly Up the Trees" event in front of the station Saturday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 12/11/2021 4:03 PM

The Elgin Police Department kicked off its first "Jolly-Up the Trees" outdoor holiday event Saturday with neighborhood residents helping decorate trees at its Douglas Avenue station.

It replaced the department's annual holiday open house, which normally would have been held indoors but wasn't due to COVID-19 concerns. An official lighting of the department's four themed trees followed at 4:45 p.m.

 

"Each tree's theme came from the diversity Elgin's community represents," Elgin police Sgt. Heather Lencioni has said. "We take pride in being inclusive with our community engagement efforts, and we believe that these themes reach out to many of our residents and community partners."

Attendees were asked to bring a holiday ornament to place on one of the trees whose themes highlighted different cultures and international celebrations, featured ornaments made by and for the senior community, and those focusing on businesses and community groups.

Artificial trees were donated by local sponsors, including the Kane County Teachers Credit Union, Oak Street Health on Summit Street and the Home Depot locations in Elgin and South Elgin.

The event included a visit from Santa, rides in the BATT vehicle, and other treats.

