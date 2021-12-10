Worker killed Thursday at Geneva factory

Authorities said a worker who became "entrapped" in equipment at a Geneva steel polishing factory has died from injuries suffered in the workplace mishap.

Geneva Fire Department officials said they were called to Bar Technologies at 500 Power Fluid Drive Thursday evening for an entrapment. Officials said that by the time emergency workers arrived, the unidentified worker had been removed from the machinery by co-workers.

The worker was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

Officials at the Kane County coroner's office did not immediately return calls seeking additional information.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the worker's death, local officials said.