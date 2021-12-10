Worker dies after Geneva factory accident

Authorities said a 61-year-old worker who became "entrapped" in equipment at a Geneva steel polishing factory has died from injuries suffered in the workplace accident.

Geneva Fire Department officials said they were called to Bar Technologies at 500 Power Fluid Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday for an entrapment. Officials said that by the time emergency workers arrived, the man had been removed from the machinery by co-workers.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell identified the worker as Montgomery resident Raymondo Escobar. The cause of death was listed as "asphyxia due to machinery mishap."

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the worker's death, local officials said.

OSHA officials said they have opened an investigation into the worker's death and have six months to complete the investigation, issue citations and impose fines.

They refused to comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

OSHA officials said Bar Technologies had been cited in 2019 for a "machine guarding issue" and fined $4,500.

According to a report on the federal agency's website, a worker's fingertip was amputated when working with machinery that "pinched" a finger on the worker's left hand. That occurred in November 2018.