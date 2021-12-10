Severe storms expected tonight, and big winds and temperature shifts are coming overnight

ABC 7 Chicago's radar shows rain moving through the area Friday afternoon, and bigger storms are expected to come through Friday night and Saturday morning. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Severe storms are possible and a tornado isn't out of the question Friday night, with the biggest tornado risk in the southern parts of the Chicago area, and then big winds and wild temperature shifts will occur overnight, ABC 7 Chicago and the National Weather Service say.

ABC 7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said there's a an isolated threat of severe storms in Chicago and a slight risk for scattered severe storms, mainly along and south of the I-90 corridor Friday night, especially in the later and overnight hours.

Waves of rain will begin in the afternoon and continue through evening, said ABC 7 meteorologist Larry Mowry, starting at about 3 p.m. and lasting until 3 a.m. The rain will be heavy at times, and anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half could fall.

The severe weather threat amps up beginning around 8 p.m. and lasting until 2 a.m., Mowry said. Thunderstorms could come with very high winds, and the tornado risk is low but not zero.

Then the weather service issued a wind advisory for the entire Chicago area from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, especially Saturday morning.

Residents should take care to secure any holiday decorations in case of storms, Butler said.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s, and maybe even into the 60s south, and then stay in the 50s in the overnight hours, but by Saturday morning they will begin to crash into the 30s starting around 8 a.m., ABC 7 says.