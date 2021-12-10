No injuries in Grayslake house fire

A fire has temporarily displaced a family in Grayslake.

Grayslake Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Joris Lillge said firefighters were called to the 100 block of Park Avenue at 8:47 p.m. Friday.

Crews on the scene reported haze in the home and a working attic fire when they entered.

That's when the battalion chief pulled a box alarm.

Multiple fire departments responded, including companies from Round Lake, Gurnee, Libertyville, the Countryside Fire Protection District, Mundelein, and the Newport Township Fire Protection District,

Lillge said the two-story home has an attic with a dormer, which is where most of the fire was found.

"Those older homes are quite difficult," he said. "They have a lot of hidden areas. Most of the time was spent on just chasing little pockets of fire."

The fire was put out by 9:55 p.m. There were no injuries.

"Everybody was out of the home by the time we got there," Lillge said.

The family declined assistance from the Red Cross. The home, Lillge said, appears to be salvageable.

No cause has been determined, but the fire appears to have started in the attic.