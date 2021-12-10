Multiple crews respond to Grayslake fire
Updated 12/10/2021 9:27 PM
Multiple fire companies have responded to the report of an attic fire at a home on the 100 block of Park Avenue in Grayslake.
The call came in slightly before 9 p.m.
The Daily Herald will provide updates as more information arrives.
