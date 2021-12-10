Feder: Nick Digilio returns with two podcasts
Updated 12/10/2021 6:25 AM
Great news for fans of Nick Digilio: The former WGN 720-AM overnight host has not one but two new podcasts lined up in the weeks ahead, Robert Feder reports.
Starting in mid-January he'll premiere "The Nick D Podcast," a twice-weekly roundup of entertainment and pop culture, including reviews of movies, music, TV and books.
