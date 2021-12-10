Early morning fire guts Mundelein home

Authorities have closed off multiple streets near the scene of an early morning house fire in Mundelein that appears to have gutted the two-story residence.

Countryside Fire Protection District officials said no injuries were reported from the blaze that was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on the 19000 block of Lakeview Avenue, adjacent to Diamond Lake.

Fire officials said because there are no hydrants in the area, water had to be "shuttled in by tankers."

Firefighters remain on scene and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.