Early morning fire guts Mundelein-area home

A garage fire at a house in unincorporated Lake County near Mundelein extended into the residence and caused significant damage, fire officials said. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

One resident of a house in unincorporated Lake County near Mundelein suffered minor injuries in an early morning house fire Friday.

Countryside Fire Protection District officials said the resident's injuries did not require transport to a hospital. The resident was treated at the scene and released.

All other residents had exited the house safely after the fire was reported, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 19300 block of Lake View Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., officials said.

The fire appears to have started in the attached garage and extended to the second floor of the two-story house. Images from the aftermath show a large portion of the home's roof missing.

Fire officials closed down several roads in the area to shuttle water to the scene via tankers because there are no hydrants in the area.

The home is located adjacent to Diamond Lake.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was given by fire officials.

The house was deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, fire officials said.