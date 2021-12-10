COVID-19 update: 7,531 new cases, 35 additional deaths, 3,257 hospitalized

Brendan Saunders, 6, of Tower Lakes receives his COVID-19 vaccination this November in Lake Barrington. So far, 7,537,632 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 59.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health

New cases of COVID-19 reached 7,531 with 35 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 3,257 as of Thursday night, the highest number since Jan. 20, 2021.

On Thursday, 80,490 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 72,775.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.3% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,537,632 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 59.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 20,653,845 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began last December and 18,007,906 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,884,744 and 26,801 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 189,462 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Staff writer Doug T. Graham contributed to this report