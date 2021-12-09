Feder: Juan Carlos Navarrete joins NBC 5 as weekend anchor
Updated 12/9/2021 6:33 AM
Straight from his native El Paso, Texas, Juan Carlos "JC" Navarrete has been hired as a reporter and weekend morning news anchor at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Robert Feder reports.
Starting January 18, he'll co-anchor Sunday mornings with Kate Chappell at 5, 6, 8 and 10 a.m. The role has been open since Siafa Lewis resigned in October to become a weekday news anchor at CBS-owned KYW in Philadelphia.
Article Comments
