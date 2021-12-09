COVID-19 update: 9,301 new cases, 54 additional deaths, 3,178 hospitalized

New cases of COVID-19 reached 9,301 Thursday with 54 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 3,178 as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, 77,361 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 75,514.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.3% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,523,871 people have been fully vaccinated or 59% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 20,507,215 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 17,927,416 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,877,213 and 26,766 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 185,826 virus tests in the last 24 hours.