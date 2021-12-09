After 52 years, leader of Misericordia Home steps down

Sister Rosemary Connelly poses with former Bears coach Mike Ditka and Misericordia residents Paul and Pat P in 2019. Courtesy of Misericordia

She took over at Misericordia Home not long after Neil Armstrong stepped onto the surface of the moon.

Some 52 years later, Sister Rosemary Connelly has stepped down as the North Side charity's executive director.

"It's been a wonderful journey, and I'll continue as long as I can because I feel I do continue to have something to offer," said Connelly, 90.

Connelly is now chair of the newly created Misericordia Foundation. The Rev. Jack Clair has taken over as the facility's president and executive director.

