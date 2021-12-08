Your vote is your entry to win an Ala Carte Entertainment gift card

Brett Safron, shown here with son Tyler, won the Editor's Choice award for Lake County in last year's holiday lights contest for their display at 11 Copperwood Drive in Buffalo Grove. The voting period for this year's competition has begun. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2020

Even if you didn't string any lights or hang a scrap of tinsel, you could win a prize in the Daily Herald's holiday decorating contest.

How, you ask?

It's simple: Just cast a vote at events.dailyherald.com. All voters will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card redeemable at Ala Carte Entertainment restaurants across the suburbs.

The voting period lasts through Sunday. You can cast one vote per hour.

The top vote-getter will receive a $250 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card. Previous grand prize recipients are not eligible to win again.

The winners of Editor's Choice awards for DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.

The winners will be featured in the Dec. 22 edition of the Daily Herald.