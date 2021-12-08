No injuries in Naperville apartment fire

No one was injured in a Naperville apartment fire Wednesday night, according to a Naperville Fire Department news release.

Naperville firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 2100 block of Allegre Circle just after 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. A sprinkler in the building kept the blaze at bay until the 24 firefighters on the scene could extinguish it, the news release said.

Two of the building's units were deemed uninhabitable, displacing four residents and causing $20,000 in damage, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.