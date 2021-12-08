Feder: Carl Amari returns to host 'WGN Radio Theatre' Sunday nights

Carl Amari, who's been sharing his love of radio's golden age with listeners for four decades, is bringing back his weekly showcase of classic comedy and drama to WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder reports.

Starting this weekend, "The WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari" will air from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays (except when preempted by sports broadcasts) on the Nexstar Media news/talk station.

