Feder: Carl Amari returns to host 'WGN Radio Theatre' Sunday nights
Updated 12/8/2021 6:30 AM
Carl Amari, who's been sharing his love of radio's golden age with listeners for four decades, is bringing back his weekly showcase of classic comedy and drama to WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder reports.
Starting this weekend, "The WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari" will air from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays (except when preempted by sports broadcasts) on the Nexstar Media news/talk station.
