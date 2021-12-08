COVID-19 update: 6,658 new cases, 14 additional deaths, 3,105 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,658 Wednesday with 14 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 3,105 as of Tuesday night, the most since Jan. 22, 2021.

On Tuesday, 81,362 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 71,745.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.3% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,510,469 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 59% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 20,431,885 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 17,850,055 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,867,912 and 26,712 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 197,555 virus tests in the last 24 hours.