Algonquin double murder suspect agrees to extradition

A 36-year-old Algonquin man accused of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and stepfather agreed Wednesday morning to be extradited to McHenry County from Kenosha County, Wisconsin, to face the charges.

Maxim Parnov also is accused of two counts of concealing a homicidal death in the killings of Peter and Elvira Almen. Authorities have said Parnov lived with the victims.

During Wednesday's hearing in Kenosha County court, Parnov waived his right to force prosecutors to go through a formal extradition process that would require obtaining a warrant from the Gov J.B. Pritzker's office to return him to McHenry County, court records said.

The murder charges and the concealment of a homicide charges are moving forward in separate cases. Parnov is scheduled for a hearing in McHenry County on the concealing case 9 a.m. Dec. 15, while his hearing on the murder charges is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17.

His bail will remain at $5 million once he is brought back to the McHenry County jail, according to James Newman, chief of the criminal division of the McHenry County state's attorney's office. Parnov would have to post 10% of that amount to be released while awaiting trial.

Algonquin police began investigating the Almens' deaths Nov. 30, when officers were called to their home for a well-being check.

The bodies of Peter, 64, and Elvira, 56, were discovered about noon Dec. 1, but police have not said where.

A warrant for Parnov's arrest was issued on Dec. 1, and the next day, officers arrested Parnov at a Salem, Wisconsin, home.

Parnov is alleged to have caused blunt-force trauma to both Elvira and Peter Almen, resulting in their deaths. Parnov and the couple had been arguing beforehand, according to McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally.

Court records did not specifically detail how the blunt-force trauma occurred. Authorities allege Parnov placed Elvira Almen's body in a freezer, put Peter Almen's body in a wooden cabinet, and tranported both in a rental truck.