After escaping a farm in September, Tyson the Bison still roaming the suburbs

Tyson the Bison escaped from a farm in September and has been spotted grazing in western Lake and eastern McHenry counties in the three months since. Here she is last week near Cary. Courtesy of Todd Dorn

An American bison has been spotted grazing in western Lake and eastern McHenry counties, months after escaping from a farm.

People who encounter the large animal -- a female since nicknamed Tyson the Bison by area residents and police -- shouldn't approach her or try to capture her.

"The bison could become aggressive if (she's) cornered," Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said Wednesday.

Tyson's owners are waiting for a snowfall that's heavy enough to allow them to track and reclaim the bovine, sheriff's police said this week on Twitter and Facebook.

Tyson got loose in September while she was being unloaded at the farm near Route 176 and Darrell Road, Covelli said. She'd just been delivered from a different farm.

The most recent reported sighting was last week near Cary. A local resident photographed Tyson.

Tyson has become something of a social media celebrity. The post from the sheriff's office about her had been shared nearly 800 times as of Wednesday afternoon, and it had more than 140 comments.

Some cheered Tyson's freedom, while others expressed concern she'd be shot. A few suggested the sheriff's police dog, Dax, should be used to track her.

If you see Tyson, call your local police department. Officers will contact the owners.

"We contact the owner anytime we have a confirmed sighting," Covelli said.