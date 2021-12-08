 

62-year-old woman rescued after driving car into Fox River in St. Charles

  • Crews work to remove a car from the Fox River at Illinois Street and Riverside Avenue in St. Charles on Wednesday.

  • St. Charles police are investigating what caused a motorist to drive into the Fox River at Illinois Street and Riverside Avenue.

  • Crews work to remove a car from the Fox River at Illinois Street and Riverside Avenue in St. Charles on Wednesday.

By Eric Schelkopf
Updated 12/8/2021 5:09 PM

A 62-year-old woman was not injured after she drove her four-door sedan into the Fox River in St. Charles Wednesday afternoon.

The cause for the car leaving the roadway has not been determined, and the St. Charles Police Department continues to investigate the incident. At 12:33 p.m., St. Charles fire and police departments responded to the report of a car in the Fox River near the 200 block of North Riverside Avenue.

 

Geneva and South Elgin fire departments also responded to assist. Upon arrival, first responders found a four-door sedan in the river approximately 25 feet from the river wall, according to a news release from the St. Charles police and fire departments.

The car was partially submerged with part of the passenger compartment above water, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

The driver was conscious with no apparent injury. They secured the driver and brought her to land with the use of a small boat.

Once on land, she was treated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern Delnor Hospital for evaluation because of exposure to the cold water, the release stated.

The vehicle was then hoisted out of the water and towed from the scene. Police said it appears the vehicle left the roadway in a parking area located in the circle drive at the north end of North Riverside Avenue in St. Charles.

