Pritzker lets water and sewer bill assistance flow

The state has made $42 million available to help Illinois residents with their water and sewer bills. Getty Images

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday urged low-income Illinoisans in need of help with their water and sewer bills to tap into a new $42 million state program created to help them avoid seeing those services shut off.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Programis the latest state effort to help residents pay their utility bills. It joins a $327 million program announced in September to help residents with their energy bills, housing, food and other essentials.

The governor said the state has been able to help Illinoisans avoid 112,000 instances of disconnected utilities across the state and plans to provide "hundreds of millions of additional dollars to support their recovery in the months ahead."

For more, visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com.

