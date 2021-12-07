Naperville Park District police accepting Toys for Tots donations
Updated 12/7/2021 10:09 AM
Police officers from the Naperville Park District will be collecting Toys for Tots donations through Saturday.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any of five park district locations, including the administration building at 320 W. Jackson Ave. The other locations are the Central Maintenance Facility, the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, the Fort Hill Activity Center and the 95th Street Center.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.