Naperville Park District police accepting Toys for Tots donations

Police officers from the Naperville Park District will be collecting Toys for Tots donations through Saturday.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any of five park district locations, including the administration building at 320 W. Jackson Ave. The other locations are the Central Maintenance Facility, the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, the Fort Hill Activity Center and the 95th Street Center.